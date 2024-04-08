OTTAWA
    • Dogs don't count as 'extra person' on Hwy. 417 HOV lanes, OPP warns

    Ontario Provincial Police say a driver stopped using the HOV lane on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end had a dog as its passenger. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say a driver stopped using the HOV lane on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end had a dog as its passenger. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police are reminding motorists that a dog doesn't count as a passenger to allow you to use the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

    The OPP shared a photo on social media of a vehicle stopped for improper use of the HOV lane on Friday, with a dog in the backseat.

    "As cute as this pup is, animals don't count as an extra 'person' when driving in the HOV lane," the OPP said.

    The fine for improper use of the HOV lane is $110 and three demerit points.

    Officers will be conducting extra patrols on the HOV lanes on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end in the coming days to ensure proper usage.

    The HOV lanes are designated lanes that can only be used by vehicles carrying two or more people, and are intended to encourage carpooling and manage congestion, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

    • London's solar eclipse forecast

      When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.

    • Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft

      A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.

