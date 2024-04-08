Dogs don't count as 'extra person' on Hwy. 417 HOV lanes, OPP warns

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding motorists that a dog doesn't count as a passenger to allow you to use the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

The OPP shared a photo on social media of a vehicle stopped for improper use of the HOV lane on Friday, with a dog in the backseat.

"As cute as this pup is, animals don't count as an extra 'person' when driving in the HOV lane," the OPP said.

The fine for improper use of the HOV lane is $110 and three demerit points.

Officers will be conducting extra patrols on the HOV lanes on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end in the coming days to ensure proper usage.

The HOV lanes are designated lanes that can only be used by vehicles carrying two or more people, and are intended to encourage carpooling and manage congestion, according to the Ministry of Transportation.