Doctor suspended from uOttawa for pro-Palestinian posts reinstated, but won't go back

A University of Ottawa resident doctor who was suspended following pro-Palestinian social media posts two months ago has been reinstated at the school.

Speaking to CTV News on Sunday, Dr. Yipeng Ge says he has mixed feelings and isn’t looking to return to the school.

"I’m looking to transfer universities," said Dr. Ge, who attended the uOttawa for nearly eight years.

"Based on some of my most recent conversations, which have been really disappointing with the faculty and leadership, I am going to exit training all together and find opportunities or work that way."

In November, the fourth-year resident in public health and preventative medicine was abruptly suspended from the university. At the time, it wasn’t clear why, but many say it was for supporting the Palestinian cause and for being critical of Israel online.

In a blog post, a faculty of medicine member called Ge’s social media posts anti-Semitic.

"I reported that faculty member to the Faculty of Medicine through a professions portal two days before my suspension," he said.

CTV News has reached out to the faculty member for comment, but did not hear back.

At the time of the suspension, the university confirmed they received complaints regarding a medical resident’s alleged breach of the Faculty of Medicine and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s professional standards, but did not directly name Ge.

The university received online backlash following his suspension. A Change.org petition in support of Ge received over 100,000 signatures.

Additionally, Ge resigned from the Canadian Medical Association's board of directors in December, saying at the time his relationship with the organization had become "untenable" and "irreparable."

Last week, the University of Ottawa’s School of Epidemiology and Public Health announced on social media that Dr. Ge had been reinstated.

"We are thrilled to welcome back our outstanding learner and colleague, Dr. Yipeng Ge," the post said.

Ge said he was disappointed in the school's decision-making.

"It was really disingenuous of the institution to do what it’s done to me and kind of expect me to move forward and continue supporting the institution," he said.

"I will continue to do what I know to be true to myself, which is looking after my patients and the community in the best way that I know how."

SEPH @ uOttawa is thrilled to welcome back our outstanding learner and colleague Dr. Yipeng Ge. / ÉÉSP @ uOttawa est ravi d'accueillir à nouveau notre collègue et apprenant exceptionnel, le Dr Yipeng Ge. pic.twitter.com/Lup6IPXwHJ — School of Epidemiology and Public Health (@uOttawa_SEPH) January 15, 2024

Ge graduated from uOttawa as a Doctor of Medicine in 2020 and had been serving his five-year residency program at uOttawa and its affiliated hospitals.

He says he visited the West Bank while taking courses at Harvard University.

"I was able to attend a trip with other grad students at Harvard in March of last year to learn first hand from people on the ground, Palestinians," he said.

CTV News reached out to the University of Ottawa for comment, but did not receive a response.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington