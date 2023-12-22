uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
A resident doctor at the University of Ottawa who was suspended by the school for pro-Palestinian social media posts last month has resigned as a board member for the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable" following criticism of his social media posts which expressed solidarity with Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Dr. Ge had been serving as a resident board member for the CMA since August, one of two positions open to medical learners on the board.
He is a fourth-year resident in public health and preventative medicine at uOttawa and was suspended by the university in November after posts which included calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war.
Ge alleges that he experienced bullying, harassment and intimidation from multiple people within the CMA leadership related to his posts.
"Instead of being first and foremost seen as a 'human-being' I was being managed as a risk to the organization. I believe what I have experienced is a failure of the CMA leadership to meaningfully reflect on the role that anti-Palestinian racism has played in its response to my social media posts," Ge said.
"Similar reprisals are happening to so many other across academic institutions and workplaces, including healthcare organizations, across Canada."
In a statement to the medical association's website, the CMA said Ge notified the board of his decision on Dec. 21.
"In late November, Dr. Ge posted on social media certain posts that were received as harmful by some members of the medical profession. The CMA and Dr. Ge both agreed to participate in a restorative process to repair relationships," the medical association said in the statement.
"We accept Dr. Ge’s decision to step down from the Board following this process. Dr. Ge is a keen advocate, and we thank him for serving on the Board.
"The CMA remains firmly committed to denouncing and confronting antisemitism, anti-Palestinian racism, and Islamophobia, in all their forms."
Ge defended his posts in the letter saying he did so in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in the context of his support for their rights of self-determination and struggle for human rights.
Ge alleges a physician colleague shared his social media posts publicly on multiple platforms and "misrepresented" them. Ge also alleges the physician shared the posts with CMA leadership. The physician was not named in the letter.
Earlier this month, uOttawa associate professor of family medicine Dr. Yoni Freedhoff, wrote a blog post on the website Substack and claimed that Ge's social media posts were antisemitic.
They included screenshots and articles with posts that said "Ottawa standing with Gaza" and a photo of a sign stating "from the rivers to the sea, Palestine will be free," which Freedhoff called "genocidal."
"Unfortunately, my posts have been given an interpretation that is not supported either by their context or plain meaning. I have done my best to share my perspective," Dr. Ge wrote in the letter.
"Context and intent are important to consider when the phrase "from the river to the sea: Palestine will be Free" is referenced. The inability to hold multiple truths and interpretations of this phrase at the same time is deeply concerning to me."
Ge says as a result of the posts, he attempted to find reasonable opportunities to find a path forward with the CMA, but alleges the attempts to repair the 'harm' he had experienced with the board were unsuccessful.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"My relationship with the organization has become untenable and irreparable, leaving me with no choice but to resign," he said.
The CMA is a national association of physicians and medical learners that advocate on national health matters with over 75,000 members.
A profile on Ge on the medical association's website states that he is passionate about health and social equity.
A change.org petition was started in support of Ge following his suspension from uOttawa last month, and has received over 97,000 signatures as of Friday.
"We express solidarity with Dr. Yipeng Ge for advocating for the human rights of Palestinians, including their right to healthcare and the right of physicians in Palestine to practice medicine safely, without threat of violence and with adequate resources," the petition says.
Ge states in his letter that the negative way in which his posts have been interpreted have caused further division and represents an attempt to silence dialogue with the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
"This experience, I have come to learn, is a manifestation of anti-Palestinian racism – repression that silences, excludes, erases, stereotypes, defames or dehumanizes Palestinians and in their own narrative."
Ge says he does not support or condone hate speech against any group.
Other physicians and individuals in the academic world have also faced repercussions for their social media use as a result of the Israel-Hamas war.
At least five medical doctors in Ontario are being investigated of potential professional misconduct after sharing their views on Israel and the Palestinian territories publicly and through social media posts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Moneris resolves temporary processing issue after 'network outage'
Major Canadian payment processing firm Moneris, responsible for widely-used debit and credit machines, resolved its issue with processing transactions after experiencing a network outage on Friday afternoon.
France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.
A court in Romania rejects Andrew Tate's request to visit his ailing mother in the U.K.
A Romanian court on Friday rejected a request by the divisive influencer Andrew Tate to temporarily leave the country to visit his mother in the U.K. after she had suffered a heart attack, his spokesperson said. Tate is charged in Romania with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Flooding, power outages plague Cape Breton residents
Days of heavy rain proved to be too much for the sewer system in Sydney, N.S., on Thursday.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
Gas prices went up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island ahead of the busy holiday weekend.
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Q and A with Mayor Chow: will Torontonians see a property tax hike next year?
Mayor Olivia Chow says she never imagined she would be leading the country's largest city a year ago. This time last December, John Tory had just begun his third term as mayor after being re-elected in the 2022 municipal election.
-
Weather advisory issued in Toronto area as freezing rain expected overnight
A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and neighbouring areas, warning of freezing rain overnight.
-
Toronto police brace for large demonstrations in Toronto this weekend
Ahead of Christmas and Boxing Day, Toronto police are expecting large demonstrations in the GTA, and have shared plans to be “visibly present” in the city following recent weekend protests at Toronto malls that they say became “unlawful.”
Montreal
-
Quebec labour strikes: Progress with one teachers union, deadlock with another
There is some hope of progress in one of the several labour disputes rattling Quebec's public service as a union representing 95,000 teachers said Friday it had reached a partial agreement with the government.
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
CF Montreal feels the Messi effect as season ticket sales surge for May 11
Messi Day (May 11) will be the first time fans north of the border will get to see 36-year-old Lionel Messi when Inter Miami comes to town to play CF Montreal and the local MLS franchise is getting swamped with inquiries for tickets.
Northern Ontario
-
Third suspect wanted in relation to a Sudbury armed robbery, two in custody
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for a third person wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Bruce Avenue home in September.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
London
-
OPP credits Good Samaritan with getting alleged impaired driver off the roadways
A commercial driver from London has been charged after a Good Samaritan reported a suspected impaired driver to police.
-
Fewer donations leads to job loss at local United Way
It’s panic time at the United Way of Bruce-Grey. Donations are down, and program cuts could be on the table for next year.
-
London library services slowly returning after cyberattack
Officials at the London Public Library said they are slowly recovering from a cyberattack.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian newcomer fatally stabbed 'without provocation': Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 46-year-old Ukrainian newcomer was fatally stabbed without provocation while walking to work on Wednesday.
-
Personal trainer accused of sexually assaulting client: police
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a personal training session last week.
-
Man who pleaded guilty in fatal crash appealing his sentence
A Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month in a fatal impaired driving crash is now appealing his sentence.
Kitchener
-
How a green Christmas impacts businesses that depend on wintery weather
Those dreaming of a white Christmas might be disappointed this year.
-
Driver who hit pedestrian on Fairway Road charged
Waterloo regional police have charged a woman in connection to a crash on a busy Kitchener road that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Seniors receive holiday cards made by Waterloo Region students
Seniors in Waterloo Region noticed their latest deliveries from Meals on Wheels came with a side of holiday spirit. Elementary school students made each one Christmas cards.
Calgary
-
The Nutcracker welcomes Calgary's newest residents
It's a timeless holiday classic in Canada, but not everyone has had the chance to take in The Nutcracker ballet at the Jubilee Auditorium. Alberta Ballet changed that on Thursday night.
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
-
Calgarians searching for discounts in last-minute Christmas shopping rush
Christmas Day is only a few sleeps away and that has last-minute shoppers out in search of gifts.
Saskatoon
-
Giving to those in need is helping a Saskatoon resident overcome her anxiety struggles
The holidays can be tough for those who are struggling to make ends meet and one Saskatoon resident is not only doing good in the community, she’s tackling her fears at the same time.
-
Eight arrested, drugs and guns seized following RCMP searches in Pelican Narrows
RCMP say eight people were arrested and several drug and weapons-related charges were laid following search warrants executed in Pelican Narrows.
-
Sask. NDP leader says 2023 was a momentum building year heading into 2024 vote
After completing her first full calendar year as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Carla Beck feels the past 12 months have helped the party gain momentum heading into an election year in 2024.
Edmonton
-
Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police
Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Teen in stolen car pointed gun at police officer: EPS
A 16-year-old boy is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer from inside a stolen car.
-
Truck smashes into St. Albert home
Emergency crews were called to a St. Albert home after it was struck by a pickup on Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Target of gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., has died, police say
The man targeted in what authorities described as a gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., last week has died in hospital.
-
Holiday delays on BC Ferries vessels each caused by 1 sick worker
Holiday travel started with a hiccup for hundreds of BC Ferries passengers on Friday after two vessels were unexpectedly held at dock – each due to a single staff member being sick.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP leader says 2023 was a momentum building year heading into 2024 vote
After completing her first full calendar year as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Carla Beck feels the past 12 months have helped the party gain momentum heading into an election year in 2024.
-
Respiratory illnesses on the decline in Sask.: latest CRISP report
Despite rising numbers across the country, Saskatchewan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) over the past two weeks, according to the latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report.
-
If you want a white Christmas, here's where you can find snow in Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has determined that all the talk about a brown Christmas will be a reality for many parts of Saskatchewan.