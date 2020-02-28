OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say DNA evidence led them to laying charges in connection with a sexual assault case from 2006.

Police allege a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in April 2006, while walking in the area of Carnegie Street and Dakota Avenue. She did not know her alleged attacker.

Police now say a DNA sample recently helped them identify a suspect.

Troy John Mordy, 53, of Smiths Falls, is facing one count of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit Tip at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760 or to e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.