Disgraced Ottawa doctor Vincent Nadon pleaded guilty to 14 sexual assault and voyeurism charges in an Ottawa courtroom Wednesday afternoon and was sentenced to 8 years in prison. He will serve 7 after 1 year for time served.

The charges involve 49 victims. Many of Nadon's victims were in the courtroom Wednesday and gave emotionally-charged victim impact statements.

Among some of the comments from the victims, whose identies are protected under a publication ban, one woman wondered whether she actually had a cancer scare or did Nadon just want to do more physicals? Another victim said, "I can now rest a little easier knowing you'll never be able to do it again."

Another victim worried about seeing a video of herself on the internet. "I always thought I could trust him," a woman said, "I wanted to be sick."

Nadon, a resident of Chelsea, Que., was a doctor with the University of Ottawa Health Services clinics.

He had access to thousands of patients over his decades at the clinics. He was arrested in January 2018, after a woman accused him of secretly filming her during her medical exam. In the weeks and months after his arrest,

Nadon eventually faced nearly 100 charges involving 50 alleged victims. Those charges believed to be the most against a Canadian doctor in recent history.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario suspended Nadon’s medical license in May 2018.

