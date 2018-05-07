

CTV Ottawa





Former University of Ottawa Dr. Vincent Nadon is expected in an Ottawa courtroom Monday morning. The 56-year-old faces 40 new counts of sexual assault charges and is expected to appear by video link. Nadon was arrested for a second time last week and taken into custody. The Chelsea, Quebec resident was first charged on January 18th when a patient claimed Nadon was secretly filming her appointment. In February, ten more sexual assault charges were laid. Altogether, Nadon faces more than 90 charges of sexual assault.