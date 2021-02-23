OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says it is looking to get in touch with six people who took a rideshare from Toronto to Ottawa last week, after one person recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A PSA from the City of Ottawa says the individual who tested positive was contagious when they shared a ride with six other people, including the driver, on Feb. 16 using a private rideshare service.

"Ottawa Public Health is looking to contact the six individuals who should immediately self-isolate and contact Ottawa Public Health by calling 613-580-6744 for further testing," the PSA said.

The white van left Toronto's Yorkdale Shopping Centre at around 1 p.m. Feb. 16 and arrived in Ottawa at around 6 p.m. with stops at the Bayshore Shopping Centre, the CF Rideau Centre, and the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

"Ottawa Public Health recommends travel by car only with people in your own household. If travelling with others outside of your own household, wear a mask, avoid any shared food or drinks, and avoid car travel with others if you’re sick," the PSA said.