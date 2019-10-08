

Long summer days spent sipping drinks on decks and watching golfers chase errant balls and chip out of trouble appear to be numbered for a Kanata neighbourhood.

The owners of the Kanata Golf and Country Club have formally applied to the city to bulldoze the golf course and build more homes.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, Clublink and their development partners promise a “new community” with a minimum of 25% greenspace. But that is likely not going to appease angry homeowners, who paid a premium to developers decades ago for lots backing onto the fairways and greens

The city councillor for the area Jenna Sudds reacted with dismay to the news, calling it the day she has been “dreading”.

The day I have been dreading has arrived. I am extremely frustrated to learn that ClubLink has moved forward and submitted a planning application for the Kanata Golf & Country Club. More details: https://t.co/rSGQT3e5Fx. I will continue to provide updates as I have them. — Jenna Sudds (@JennaSudds) October 8, 2019

Community members will likely file a lawsuit attempting to stop Clublink and it's partners from doing this, insisting the community must be maintained with 40% greenspace.

Clublink justifies the move by calling the Ottawa golf market "saturated" and "in decline".

"Participation levels have declined and people are playing less golf while operating costs continue to rise", the companies wrote.

