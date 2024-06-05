Demolition of Kingston, Ont.'s LaSalle Causeway expected this week

The federal government says the demolition of the bascule bridge on Kingston's LaSalle Causeway is expected to begin this week.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said Wednesday that a $1.7 million contract to destroy the crossing over the Cataraqui River was awarded to Priestly Demolition, of King, Ont.

"PSPC anticipates that work will begin this week, and the channel for marine navigation is expected to reopen within the month," PSPC said in a news release.

The bridge was damaged during routine construction in March, preventing vehicle traffic from crossing it. Marine traffic was also halted, keeping ships on the north side of the bridge from accessing the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, and vice versa. The LaSalle Causeway is the southern end of the Rideau Canal system.

Pedestrian and cycling access was maintained, but the bridge was fully closed to everyone Wednesday morning in anticipation of its imminent destruction.

The government initially attempted to repair the bridge, but later said repairs could not be completed and it would need to be demolished.

The LaSalle Causeway was completed in 1917. It connects eastern Kingston to downtown. The government says it is working with the City of Kingston on a plan to restore vehicle, cycling and pedestrian access using a temporary modular bridge. Preparations are also underway to begin preliminary design work for a new replacement bridge.