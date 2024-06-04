Cycling and pedestrian access on LaSalle Causeway ends Wednesday for demolition prep
The federal government says pedestrians and cyclists will no longer be able to cross the troubled LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont. as of Wednesday morning, as crews work to prepare the damaged bridge for demolition.
Public Services and Procurement Canada said that cycling and pedestrian access will end as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, in preparation for an imminent demolition contract award for the Bascule Bridge. Security will be on site.
"In collaboration with the City of Kingston, PSPC continues to develop a plan to restore vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian access through a temporary modular bridge solution while preparing to commence preliminary design work to advance the construction of a new replacement bridge. Timelines, once known, will be communicated in a future public notice," PSPC said.
The bridge that connects eastern Kingston to downtown was damaged during routine construction in March. The bridge has been closed to vehicles since then, but pedestrian and cycling access was reopened. The government had initially estimated it would take up to two months to repair the damage, but said late last month it needs to be demolished.
The issue has kept ships on the Cataraqui River from being able to access the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, and vice versa. The LaSalle Causeway marks the southern entrance to the Rideau Canal system.
PSPC said more information would be shared in the coming week as it becomes available.
