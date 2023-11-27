Defence begins its case in criminal trial of high-profile 'Freedom Convoy' organizers

Defence lawyers for "Freedom Convoy" organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich have started laying out their case in an Ottawa courtroom.

Eric Granger, a lawyer for Lich, argued on Monday that there is no direct evidence linking her to any unlawful activities that took place in downtown Ottawa during the protest.

The two are co-accused of mischief and intimidation, among other charges connected to the massive demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that gridlocked the area near Parliament Hill for weeks in early 2022.

The Crown wrapped up its case last Monday after weeks of testimony about the disruptive nature of the demonstrations, arguing that Barber and Lich exerted influence over protesters' behaviour.

Granger said none of the witnesses the Crown brought forward testified that they communicated with Lich.

Prosecutors also played hours of social-media videos posted by Lich and Barber, from the lead-up to the demonstrations to their arrests as police forcibly removed protestors from Ottawa's downtown.

In those videos, the two organizers identified as leaders of the "Freedom Convoy" movement and relayed messages to protesters.

Barber's lawyer also showed the court videos of him calling for protesters to remain peaceful and to respect Ottawa police and residents.

The defence filed a motion last Tuesday arguing that Lich and Barber shouldn't be viewed as co-conspirators because their actions weren't criminal.

Judge Heather Perkins-McVey said she doesn't expect to make a ruling on the motion this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.