OTTAWA—20 dedicated buses will be ready to roll Monday to help get commuters where they need to go if there are issues with LRT.

The buses will be staged at the Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton Baseball Stadium on Coventry Road near Highway 417 and will be on standby until issues with the Confederation Line system are fixed.

The system has been plagued with issues for months—from problems with switches and doors to the Train Control and Monitoring System.

The buses are clearly marked as being part of the R1 bus replacement service to help riders identify them when they’re deployed.

Having these dedicated buses means they won't be taken from other routes. They will be available during the morning and afternoon commutes.

OC Transpo has already deployed an additional 40 buses to deal with reliability and capacity issues. More buses will hit the roads in 2020.