CTV Ottawa confirms there are now 10 residents dead at Almonte Country Haven that has seen an outbreak of COVID-19.

It is now the largest deadly outbreak in the Ottawa region. There had only been two confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 at the home reported this week. Families with loved ones inside the home are being notified of the new total.

A portion of the email obtained by CTV Ottawa reads:

“Since Sunday, March 29, 10 Residents have passed away, eight of those from COVID-19 related complications. We have proudly served this community for 39 years and each death leaves a lasting mark on our Residents and our care team.”

Sources confirm all 10 had tested positive for covid-19; however, two of the residents had pre-existing conditions that may have also contributed to their passing.

It was earlier reported that more than 20 residents had tested positive. These recent developments indicate it has been a fatal outcome for nearly half.

There had been 82 residents living at the home.

More information is expected Thursday.