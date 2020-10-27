RENFREW, ONT. -- Seventeen-year-old Alexa Narezny was like many other high school graduates this past summer: upset those final high school memories were ruined; angry their celebration of hard work was altered; and frustrated she couldn’t get those moments back.

Then, one night, her emotions poured out onto paper in the form of a spoken word poem now called “Dear Virus”. The full poem can be found at the end of this article.

“I needed something to deal with what was going on,” says Narezny, who returned for her fifth year at Renfrew Collegiate Institute, “something to distract me and motivate me, and work on.”

The poem begins the way one would imagine a poem about the pandemic would, lamenting the time wasted.

“I feel like a lot of people wait for their senior years because there’s so much going on,” says Narezny, who herself missed her fair share over the past seven months.

“I was supposed to go on a mission trip to Kenya that got cancelled two days before it was suppose to leave. I was supposed to be doing a musical in Carleton Place. I was supposed to be having my final classes, and final spirit days and dances with all my classmates,” she said.

“There’s a lot of loss across the globe,” says Adam Noack, a teacher at Renfrew Collegiate Institute, who taught Narezny’s for four high school courses, “but thinking of it from teens’ perspectives—missing out on that final semester of high school—that’s tough.”

Rather than crafting a poem of sorrow and regret, Narezny chose to use the piece as an opportunity to find the positives in the pandemic, appreciating the everyday moments taken for granted that have since been lost.

“I wanted to put something more positive out into the universe, and hopefully put some smiles on some faces and make the world a little bit better,” says Narezny.

The 17-year-old debuted the spoken word poem at her school’s virtual open mic night, and soon after created a video for the piece.

The video starred her friend and fellow high school graduate. Narezny says even shooting the video brought up those feelings of regret again.

“I gave her the cap and grown to put on for those shots. The tears were real; the emotions were real because we never got to see each other in caps and gowns.”

“Graduation for me is one of the best days of the year, and for that class to get robbed of that, it hurts,” says Noack.

Read Narezny's full poem “Dear Virus”:

Dear Virus,

I think we got off on a bad foot

You see, you took a lot away from me this year

Instead of hope you've filled me with fear

Future made so unclear

Friends no longer near

I shed a tear

I was supposed to travel

A whole world out there to unravel

But then a judge hits his gavel

Pushing me down against the gravel

I got sentenced to what feels like a lifetime to my bed

Negative thoughts filled my head

A million books read

People baking bread

Binging internet shows, tv overhead

No ending ahead

Tens of thousands of people are dead.

I was supposed to Graduate

Maybe make a mistake along the way

But celebrate

4 years I had to wait

Concentrate and educate

Just for you virus to suffocate

Suffocate Any chance I had to walk across that stage

Be in the newspaper, front page

It's all been locked in a cage

We just need a key,

The key doesn't exist yet

A vaccine has not been met

Doctors and researchers stress and sweat

Working hours way past sunset

It would be so easy to hate you

And maybe at first that was true

When life felt so askew

But now, with time no longer a statue

I've had time to think

I may never get back what you've taken away

Or celebrate the things that have been on delay

But what i've learned from these endless and repetitive days

It's to appreciate the simple things life has given you

and hope that forever they'll stay.

A midday walk to the park

With friends, smells of a campfire as night grows dark,

Big crowds at concerts, fireworks filling the sky with sparks

Petting a strangers dog as it barks.

All these simple moments of happiness

I want nothing less

Than just going out into the world again

Without the added stress

Wearing a mask

Such a simple task

That changed everything.

No matter what the future may hold

If there's one thing you can be told

Some sort of advice that can be sold from this mess

It's this..

Live in the moment

Make all the time you get here well spent

Life is not a long event

Tell your family you love them, make it frequent

Laugh, smile, create, imagine, invent

Join the clubs and the teams

Build big dreams

Eat lots of ice cream

Dance in the sunbeams

Feel the grass between your toes

Try out lots of new clothes

Pull yourself through the lows

Don't spend large amounts of time in a pout

Take the scenic route

Talk to people you want to know more about

Appreciate what you have while it's here

You never know when it will all disappear

Dear virus,

We just want to be free

Sincerely society

Sincerely the class of 2020

Sincerely me

- Alexa Narezny