OTTAWA -- The Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre has announced its eponymous founder has died.

In a press release on Friday, the treatment centre said Smith was 87.

Today on September 4th, 2020 we mourn the loss of our founder, Dave Smith. Our DSYTC family are reacting with profound sadness to the news of Dave’s passing at the age of 87.



More information on the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre can be found at: https://t.co/zblEiy3aNQ pic.twitter.com/4AeFVNjtKp — DaveSmithYouth (@DaveSmithYouth) September 4, 2020

"We’re all profoundly sad after hearing the news of Dave’s passing," said Mike Beauchesne, Executive Director of the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre, in the press release. "Part of what made him so remarkable was his unwavering determination to take action to fix what he saw as severe concerns in the community. The facility that bears his name will serve as a constant reminder of the genuine care and compassion he showed for all of us at the Centre, particularly the youth and families we serve."

Smith founded the treatment centre in 1993, with a goal of helping young people, aged 13 to 21, with substance abuse and mental health issues.

Since 2010, the Centre has operated out of an administrative office in Stittsville and two residential facilities: a 14‐bed boys’ campus in Carleton Place, and a 10‐bed girls’ site in Carp.

Beauchesne says the treatment centre has supported more than 17,000 youth and family members with life‐saving addiction, mental health treatment and counselling services.

"Dave Smith cared for everybody, but particularly the young people in our community," said David Kinsman, Chair of the DSYTC Board of Directors, in Friday's release. "He was a visionary and established a facility to help kids with alcohol and substance issues decades before the problem was widely recognized. Every life that was turned around at his facility was the source of great joy for him."

Clients and staff at the three Centre sites will honour Dave in a variety of ways over the coming days and weeks, Beauchesne says. A public memorial will be held at a later date when health restrictions permit it.