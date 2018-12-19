

It’s a rainy start to winter in the Capital.

A Rainfall Warning is in effect for Ottawa, Gatineau, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Brockville and Leeds and Grenville.

Environment Canada says freezing rain will change to rain this morning. The forecast calls for Ottawa to receiver 25 to 40 mm of rain by Saturday morning.

The heavy rain comes as thousands of people are set to travel for the Christmas holidays.

The Ottawa Airport expects 20,000 passengers to pass through the terminal today. Officials are advising travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.