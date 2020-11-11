OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on a day when another new record for cases provincewide was broken.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 1,426 new cases were reported across Ontario on Wednesday, surpassing the 1,388 recorded on Tuesday.

Ontario is reporting 1,426 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 468 new cases in Peel, 384 in Toronto, 180 in York Region, 63 in Durham and 62 in Hamilton. There are 886 more resolved cases and over 36,700 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Ottawa saw 21 new cases, but an uptick in hospitalizations.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m. OPH figures sometimes differ from provincial figures because of how cases are recorded at the ministerial level, OPH has said.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.