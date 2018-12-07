Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on the Sir John A. Macdonald Pkwy. at Onigam St. Friday morning.

Ottawa Police say road closures are in effect.

Ottawa Paramedics say the call came in at around 6:45 a.m. for an individual struck by a vehicle.

 

Bystanders on scene were performing CPR when medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at 7:08 a.m.

Initial information suggested it was a pedestrian, but Ottawa Paramedics confirm the man was a cyclist.

He was struck by a taxi.

Ottawa Police say this is the first fatal crash involving a cyclist on Ottawa roads since 2016.

The Ottawa Police collision investigation unit is assisting the RCMP in the investigation. The Parkway is NCC land, meaning it's under RCMP jurisdiction.

 

More to come…