Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed on the Sir John A. Macdonald Pkwy. at Onigam St. Friday morning.

Ottawa Police say road closures are in effect.

Update on road closures: Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is closed W/B from Booth Street to Parkdale Avenue while @OPScollisions investigators assist @RCMP_Nat_Div in this fatal collision involving a cyclist.



Ottawa Paramedics say the call came in at around 6:45 a.m. for an individual struck by a vehicle.

Bystanders on scene were performing CPR when medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at 7:08 a.m.

Initial information suggested it was a pedestrian, but Ottawa Paramedics confirm the man was a cyclist.

He was struck by a taxi.

Ottawa Police say this is the first fatal crash involving a cyclist on Ottawa roads since 2016.

The Ottawa Police collision investigation unit is assisting the RCMP in the investigation. The Parkway is NCC land, meaning it's under RCMP jurisdiction.

