OTTAWA -- An Ottawa cyclist is calling on OC Transpo to educate drivers after a close call with a bus on a wet evening bike ride home in Ottawa’s east-end.

Carol Deavy posted a video on YouTube called "OC Transpo – 1 meter passing is the law – Driver does not give safe passing space on Cyrville Road."

The video shows an OC Transpo Route 42 bus passing closely as Deavy cycles along Cyrville Road between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It appears from the perspective recorded on Deavy’s helmet camera, she was riding on a bike lane, but it was partially narrowed because of a snowbank.

@OC_Transpo complaint feedback ID 113213 operator of 42 Blair bus # 4361 travelling South on Cyrville tonight - @ottawapolice should I make formal complaint against driver 4 not providing safe space to #ottbike? @grahamctv story? https://t.co/tNwyEdUiG5 — carol deavy (@cdeavy) March 3, 2020

"It's already wet and slippery."

Speaking with CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Deavy said as she was cycling over the 417 overpass.

"I can hear a vehicle behind me, I kind of look to my left and then shortly thereafter the OC Transpo bus is passing me unsafely," she said. "And as we’re going down the hill, both of us, he’s proceeding to come over too soon in my path and of course it’s raining ... it’s already wet and slippery."

When the OC Transpo bus stops at a stop shortly after passing the cyclist along Cyrville Road, the video shows Deavy cycling up to the driver-side window to try and talk to the driver.

"I tried to approach him on his driver side to have a conversation with him about it. He refused. I actually did hit the driver side window to say ‘Hello, Hello.'"

The bus continues along Cyrville Road to another stop, where Deavy cycles up to the open door.

In the video, you can hear Deavy tell the driver "I have you on video. I’m going to report you. What’s your name?"

The driver closes the door and moves back into traffic.

Deavy has filed a complaint with OC Transpo and Ottawa Police about the driver passing too closely on Cyrville Road. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Deavy had not heard back from OC Transpo.

When asked what she would like to see OC Transpo do, Deavy said she wants to educate the driver and others about the dangers of passing cyclists too closely.

"For the driver to accept responsibility. He wouldn’t have a conversation with me to basically say sorry," Deavy said. "Had he stopped and said, 'Oh, I’m sorry I didn’t realize that was over too close, I’ll be careful,' even if it wasn’t true, that would have made things a lot better."

In a statement from OC Transpo, Director of Transit Operations Jim Greer tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca, "OC Transpo's first priority is the safety of our customers, employees and other road users. We are aware of the complaint and are currently undertaking an investigation. OC Transpo operators are trained to follow the rules of the road, including the Making Ontario Roads Safer Act which requires a minimum of 1 metre when passing cyclists."