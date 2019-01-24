

No injuries have been reported following a house fire in Cumberland Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire was called to the home on O’Toole Road near Willhaven Drive around 3 p.m.

The homeowners were not there at the time but have since arrived on scene.

There’s no word yet on what may have caused the blaze.

Defensive attack from @OttFire at Structure Fire 1500bk of O’Toole Road near Willhaven. All occupants accounted for. No injuries at this time. Aucune blessure @IncendiesOttawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/j8NvMnrTTJ — Danielle Cardinal (@OttawaFirePIO) January 24, 2019

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 1571 O'Toole Road. Single family home was heavily involved on arrival. Occupants are accounted for and no injuries reported. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/jL8YsfDAey — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 24, 2019