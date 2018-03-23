

Chef Kenton Leier, National Arts Centre

Ingredients:

1X filet FOGO Island fish cod, portioned in 6 oz

Swiss chard cleaned

Charred leek puree (see recipe)

Oven roasted tomatoes

Grebiche sauce (see recipe)

Roasted Juniper farm young shallots

Root vegetables medley

Herb olive oil

Method:

In a hot pan with olive oil, sear off the filet of cod, wait until you obtain a nice dark and crisp colour on the top part. Lower the flame and flip over the fish and continue cooking for 1 minute, just to firm up the fish. Transfer the fish to a sheet pan and put aside.

For the chard: Clean and rinse under water your Swiss chard, depending on the size of the leafs , cut to desired size.

For the vegetables: Peel your root vegetables, use what the season will bring to you, we like to use, parsnip, carrots and rutabaga. Toss your peeled vegetables with olive oil, thyme, rosemary, black pepper and a touch of maple syrup. On a sheet pan, roast in the oven for 15 minutes (or golden brown), set aside.

For the oven roosted tomatoes: Arrange the tomatoes on a sheet pan, cut sides up, in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle the garlic, sugar, and pepper over the tomatoes. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until the tomatoes are concentrated and to caramelize.

For the charred leek puree: Cut the leeks into 2 inch chunks and heat a large pan up with a little vegetable oil. Add your leeks so they are uniformly frying on one side. Fry until charred and not burned. Transfer to a sauce pan and add your chicken stock and water and reduce the leeks until they are tender enough to blitz into a puree. Blitz in a food processor on full speed for at least 2 minutes add crème (you may need to loosen with a little more chicken stock before blitzing). Add pepper and sherry vinegar to taste. You want to add just enough vinegar to counteract the bitterness of the puree. Pass the puree through a fine sieve to make it nice and smooth

For the grebiche sauce: the whole eggs and yolks, mustard, and some pepper in a large bowl and mash them well together. To this paste add the vinegar and then the olive oil, drop by drop as if making mayonnaise. Keep the sauce creamy by adding small amounts of vinegar or warm water, as necessary. Finish the sauce by adding the chopped herbs and chopped dark kale soaked in lemon juice and seasoned with freshly ground black pepper.

To assemble: Heat up leek puree, place in the bottom of the plate, cook the Swiss chars, and delicately add it on top of the leek puree. Place the FOGO island fish on top of the chard, and the roasted tomatoes, a dollop of Grebiche sauce and your warm roasted root vegetables. Top it up with your favorite fresh herb.

Recipe courtesy of Salt Free Ottawa