Thousands of truckers and supporters are gathering in downtown Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures, with more convoys rolling into Ottawa expected to join them.

The freedom convoy is completing a cross-country journey to Ottawa. Groups departed from Arnprior, Ont. Cornwall, Kingston and Vankleek Hill Saturday morning, travelling along highways into Ottawa for the protest.

They are being greeted by hundreds of convoy participants that arrived in Ottawa Friday afternoon, filling streets with the constant sound of truck horns and cheers preparing for the weekend demonstration. Crowds began to form on Parliament Hill around 9 a.m. Saturday and grew significantly throughout the morning.

A steady stream of people walked and drove across the Ottawa River from Gatineau to join the demonstration. Gatineau police urged people to avoid the Hull sector due to traffic congestion, and the Chaudiere, Alexandra and Portage bridges were closed to vehicle traffic.

"The demonstrations this weekend will be unique, fluid, risky and significant," said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly, adding officers are on guard for possible "lone wolf" protesters not directly affiliated with the main group.

Police said Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. there were "no incidents to report" and that they would tow vehicles that block emergency lanes.

Police are also keeping the grounds of the National War Memorial clear. Some people had parked their vehicles there, but police said they are no longer there. Some were asked to move and complied, and others were towed.

"Parking on this sacred ground that includes the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was a sign of complete disrespect," Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter.

Ottawa police asked residents to stay out of the downtown core and avoid non-essential travel due to the demonstration and related traffic gridlock. There will be several road closures and lane reductions through the downtown core all weekend.

"We will do everything possible to maintain emergency routes in the core, but we ask everyone not to visit or travel in the downtown core if you do not need to," said Chief Sloly.

Ottawa police don't know how many trucks and demonstrators will be in downtown Ottawa and on Parliament Hill.

"We do not have an established end date for the demonstrations – they could go through the weekend into next week," said Sloly.

Officers from Toronto Police, York Regional Police, Durham Police, London Police and the OPP are in Ottawa to assist Ottawa police and the RCMP.

Hundreds arriving from Arnprior

The owner of an Arnprior truck stop said Saturday morning about 500 vehicles were set to leave there for downtown Ottawa.

Tom Orr, the owner of Antrim truck stop, said about 160 trucks stayed there overnight and between 300 and 400 cars have joined this morning.

The truck stop is one of four Arnprior locations from which the convoy is leaving, along with the municipal airport, a farmer's field and another local yard. Orr estimated 700 to 800 vehicles would be leaving Arnprior Saturday morning, adding that "99.9 per cent" of the people at his truck stop have been respectful and peaceful.

Road closures in Ottawa

The Alexandra Bridge is closed to all vehicle traffic this weekend, and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will have lane reductions. Gatineau police said Saturday the Portage and Chaudiere bridges are also closed to vehicle traffic, but remain open for pedestrians.

The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police say to expect lane reductions on the following roads:

Wellington Street

Queen Street

Metcalfe Street

O’Connor Street

Lyon Street

Kent Street

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway

Queen Elizabeth Driveway

Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street around Confederation Park

Police said on Friday that trucks will be directed to the following exits along the Queensway: Pinecrest, Kent and the Sir George Etienne Parkway.

Freedom Convoy routes on Saturday

Here is the schedule for the 'freedom convoy' moving into Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Saturday, according to the Canada Unity website.

Arnprior to Ottawa

Trucks travelling along the western route of the freedom convoy are scheduled to depart the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior at 11 a.m.

The convoy will travel along Hwy. 417 to Parliament Hill, arriving at 12 p.m.

Vankleek Hill to Ottawa

Trucks travelling on the eastern route, including vehicles from Quebec and Atlantic Canada, will depart 21160 Service Road in Vankleek Hill at 10:30 a.m.

The Canada Unity website says the convoy will travel along Hwy. 417 into Ottawa.

Cornwall to Ottawa

A convoy of trucks is scheduled to depart the Petro-Pass Truck Stop on Boundary Road in Cornwall at 10 a.m.

According to the Canada Unity website, the convoy will travel along Hwy. 138 to Hwy. 417, before travelling into Ottawa at 12 p.m.

Kingston to Ottawa

A convoy is scheduled to depart 1525 Centennial Drive in Kingston at 8:30 a.m. to travel to Ottawa.

The convoy will travel along Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 416, stopping at Angelo's Truck Stop in Spencerville at 10 a.m. The convoy will depart Spencerville at 11 a.m., travelling along Hwy. 416 to Hwy. 417.

OPP monitoring the highways

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA Saturday morning, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson urged the convoy participants driving into the city to abide by the rules of the road.

"If I were to give one message this morning to those who are participating in these convoys that will be making their final approach to Ottawa and Parliament Hill this morning, it would be please, please, continue to abide by the rules of not impeding traffic and that means leaving one lane open."

Dickson said having that one lane for emergency vehicles is paramount.

"Looking at Ottawa, we've got multiple hospitals. There's a cardiac care centre, there's the children's hospital. Ambulances are always on the go to into the city of Ottawa. Seconds make a difference when it comes to people's lives and if an ambulance cannot get to a hospital, well, you know what the consequences could be."

Dickson said to date there have been no issues with the convoy and its supporters. The key organizers, he said, have agreed to ensure that participants follow the rules.

Dickson also urged supporters to keep safety top of mind, especially for those looking to cheer on truckers along the highways.

"It's not only prohibited, but it's downright dangerous to park along or stand or walk along these 400-series highways," he said. "If you're out there before these convoys approach, you have vehicles driving highway speed. That is dangerous at the best of times. We don't want to see some kind of a tragedy at the side of the highway."

He also urged supporters not to park on overpasses and be careful while standing there.

"If you have vehicles parking on both sides of that overpass, that's a very, very thin line for the traffic to get by," he said. "We know people are going to be enthusiastic and waving flags but that can be dangerous too. We don't want to see someone falling off one of these overpasses onto the roadway, but also you have vehicles still going back and forth on that overpass and if you've got a large crowd standing there, a driver may not be paying attention."

Dickson urged all drivers who are not part of the convoys to pay close attention to the road and be aware that they may come across many slow moving vehicles.

"We don't want to see people running into the end of a convoy," he said.

Events in Ottawa

Canada Unity and the Freedom Convoy 2022 Facebook page have released few details about the plans for the rally in Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday.

Reports say there will be a rally at 3 p.m. Saturday in Confederation Park on Elgin Street.

There is also a march planned from Nicholas Street to Parliament Hill on Sunday.

What is the Freedom Convoy?

The freedom convoy is calling for the end of vaccine mandates in Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On January 15th, a small team of Alberta truckers, their family members and friends, came to the decision that the Government of Canada has crossed a line with implementing Covid-19 vaccine passports and vaccine mandates," said a statement Wednesday on the Freedom Convoy 2022 Facebook page.

"As of today, we now have the support of millions of Canadians from across the country."

The list of demands includes the federal and provincial governments terminating the vaccine passports and all other "obligatory vaccine contact tracing programs", and terminate COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The protest was initially sparked by outrage over a vaccine mandate imposed this month on cross-border truckers, but has since garnered support from anti-vaccine mandate groups.

In a statement on Friday, the Freedom Convoy organizers urged participants to "treat all police officers with respect" and "do not make any type of threat."

"If we keep calm and show love and support for one another, many things will happen. We will eventually cause the government to reverse its policy on Covid passports and vaccine mandates as the UK has recently done," said the Facebook post.

- with files from Natalie van Rooy, CTV News Ottawa