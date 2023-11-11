Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day

Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.

On a cold, cloudy morning in the capital, the National Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the National War Memorial, with military members, dignitaries and the public joining Governor General Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Silver Cross Mother Gloria Hooper.

"We remember those who answered when their country called, those who fought and those who died for something greater than themselves," Most Reverend Scott McCaig, Roman Catholic Military Ordinariate of Canada, said during the ceremony.

"From this very spot a little over a decade ago, our departed friend and colleague Rabbi Reuven Bulka reminded us that when we look at our veterans, we are looking at the very best of Canada. They are our true heroes.

"We honour them best by simply not remembering their name, or even recalling their sacrifices, but by remembering what they died for."

The Last Post was played, followed by two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. to commemorate the time the armistice went into effect on Nov. 11, 1918, ending the First World War. Local Army Reservists from the Ottawa-based 30th Field Artillery Regiment fired 105-millimetre blank ammunition gun salutes in honour of Remembrance Day.

"It is an opportunity to reflect; reflect on past wars, reflect on those who we knew but also reflect on our future and on the challenges in our world, in our country and our armed forces are facing," Gen. Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff, told CTV News.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe laid at wreath at the National Remembrance Day ceremony on behalf of all Ottawa residents.

The Remembrance Day fly-by by Canadian Armed Forces CF-18 Hornets and a vintage plane at the National War Memorial was cancelled due to the weather conditions.

At the National Military cemetery at Beechwood Cemetery, a Remembrance Day service was held for military members and their families.

The prime minister issued a statement on Remembrance Day, encouraging Canadians to honour Canadian Armed Forces members.

"On November 11 of every year, we wear our red poppies and observe two minutes of silence to honour the brave members in uniform who risked everything to defend the values that we hold dear," Trudeau said. "We pay tribute to the women and men Veterans. When Canadians have fought during times of war and conflict, they've done so in defence of values like freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Today, we recommit ourselves to promoting these values that guide us in our mission to create a better Canada and world."

Trudeau added Remembrance Day is not just about the past but also the present and future.

"From the battlefields of the First and Second World Wars, to Korea and Afghanistan, and in peacekeeping operations, to the training grounds for Ukrainian soldiers, and here at home, responding to a global pandemic and to climate-related disasters, Canadian Armed Forces members continue to show unwavering resolve and bravery."

Silver Cross Mother

This year's Silver Cross Mother is Gloria Hooper.

Hooper's son, Chris Holopina, was deployed as part of Operation Alliance. Sapper Holopina was killed when a Canadian armoured vehicle crashed into a ravine while trying to help rescue a group of British soldiers from a mine field. He was the first Canadian to die as part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission to Bosnia.

Hooper will place a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the military service of Canada.

Road closures

The city of Ottawa says the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the National Remembrance Day ceremony:

Elgin Street, from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street

Wellington Street, from Rideau Street/Sussex Drive to Bank Street

Metcalfe Street, between Albert and Wellington streets

Queen Street, between O’Connor and Wellington streets

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Somerset Street and Laurier Avenue West

There will be intermittent, rolling road closures between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the area bounded by Nicholas Street to the east, Laurier Avenue West to the south, Elgin Street to the west and Wellington/Rideau streets to the north.

With files from The Canadian Press