Crombie's People: Photo exhibit gives focus to those without homes
Crombie McNeill is in his happy place, behind his Nikon film camera, peering through the viewfinder.
The seasoned, grinning photographer is coaxing a smile from his subject.
“Give me a big smile, George. That’s beautiful.”
Crombie is savouring this moment.
“I love it. Photography’s taken me around the world a couple of times,” says the 82-year-old.
“It’s just been a wonderful experience.”
McNeill was a long-time photojournalist. He worked at the former Ottawa Journal. For years, he captured images for the Canadian Press.
He’s worked in Vietnam, flown with Canada’s Snowbirds, and covered countless Olympic games.
“It was marvellous,” he says.
But for Crombie McNeill, the job is more than cameras and photos.
“It’s a gift.”
The gold is in the stories.
“It’s a thing I just respond to. And most importantly, it’s people I respond to,” he says.
Among Crombie’s favourite people are those who live in shelters or those making their homes on the street.
Chris. (Crombie McNeill)
“As a junior photographer with the Ottawa Journal, I went down to the Ottawa Mission fully expecting to be rejected. I went in there with preconceived ideas,” he says.
“Instead, they received me very warmly, and I realized the terrible error in my thinking. I realized that I’m not the only who makes this mistake,” he says.
That’s when Crombie, with the permission of his subjects, began taking photos of men and women going through tough times. He shared poignant conversations with them about where they had been, and where they had hoped to go.
“The motivation is to show that these beautiful people are receptive, they’re resilient, they’ve got a good sense of humour, and they’re open people. Wonderful folks.”
David. (Crombie McNeill)
Crombie has not experienced resistance from those he encounters, but acceptance. They are willing subjects for a compassionate photographer.
“They do not perceive that I am looking down at them and am going to do a negative photograph, but rather they feel I am complimenting them.”
They’re people like George. He’s a fan of Crombie’s photography and the messaging behind it.
“Crombie’s work is amazing. I think what he’s trying to do is raise awareness that everyone is different, that everyone has their own problems and their own accomplishments,” George says.
George. (Crombie McNeill)
Crombie’s photographs are now on display in a gallery space at Vistek, a highly regarded camera and video store at 499 Bank St. in Ottawa.
A series of black and white images, shot on film, are showcased until the end of June. They are also for sale. The proceeds will be donated to an Ottawa shelter to support those without homes.
Crombie is the humble custodian of their stories.
“There’s a photograph of hands, just hands. And you can see they’re very textured and worn. And yet, the man is wearing a wedding ring. He’s not pawned it. There has to be some interesting story behind him retaining that ring when it's worth money.
One of the many colourful people captured on film by long-time photographer, Crombie McNeill.
The images will also become a book. Proceeds from its sale will fund initiatives to help those living in shelters or on the street. Crombie is hopeful a sponsor will come forward to support printing costs.
“I hope the book begins to change the preconceived ideas we have about people on the street,” he says.
“I’m not going to make a penny at this. I’m doing this from my heart. These are wonderful, wonderful people. And I feel I am, in some small way, contributing to their welfare.”
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warning issued for Ottawa
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
Federal Court of Appeal: Canada not constitutionally obligated to bring home suspected ISIS fighters
The Government of Canada has won its appeal and will not be legally forced to repatriate four Canadian men from prisons in Northeast Syria.
Canadian consumer debt hits all-time high, reaching $2.32 trillion in Q1 2023: TransUnion
Amid interest rate hikes and high inflation, more Canadians are turning to credit for relief, with consumer debt hitting a new record in the first quarter of 2023.
Canada closing in on deal to get Stellantis battery plant back on track: Champagne
A deal to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor is inching closer, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday.
House moving to midnight sittings as Liberals blame Conservatives for stalling agenda
It's that time of year again where MPs will be sitting until midnight until the House rises in late June, as the federal government pushes to pass as many bills as it can before the summer legislative hiatus. On Wednesday, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced that the Commons will be working late 'every single night … from here until the finish.'
Medication shortage in Canada led to increased dosing errors in children, new study shows
A new study has found that dosing errors in children increased during the Canada-wide shortage of paediatric fever and pain medication last year.
What you may not have known about bladder cancer
Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier asks for urgent help from federal government as wildfires continue to burn out of control
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking for urgent help as wildfires continue to burn out of control in his province.
-
Roofers hailed as heroes for alerting neighbours to Tantallon-area fire
A Halifax roofing crew is being hailed as heroes for their actions Sunday, after springing into action and alerting neighbours when they spotted smoke and then a fast-moving wildfire in Upper Tantallon, N.S.
-
Shelburne County wildfire remains out of control, further evacuation recommended
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control and prompting recommended evacuations.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead days before moving out of house near Hamilton
An engaged couple was shot dead while fleeing their landlord near Hamilton just days before they were scheduled to move out of their apartment.
-
Ontario's summer forecast revealed. It might not be what you were hoping for
Ontarians could be looking at a 'love it or leave it' kind of summer this year with below normal temperatures forecast, The Weather Network says.
-
Toronto mayoral hopefuls face off in latest debate
The leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are squaring off in a debate hosted by United Way Greater Toronto, The Toronto Star and Toronto Metropolitan University. We’ll be bringing you live updates here as the candidates face off.
Montreal
-
'It doesn't feel human': Six Quebecers file legal challenge against Bill 96
One year less a day after Quebec's Bill 96 came into force, a new legal challenge was filed Wednesday at the Montreal courthouse on behalf of six people.
-
HEAT WAVE
HEAT WAVE | Here's how you can identify heat stroke and prevent serious symptoms
Some communities in Quebec are expected to get record-high temperatures and Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings and watches for heat. Dr. Christopher Labos spoke to CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about heat and sunstroke and tips for preventing serious consequences in the sun.
-
Quebec judge calls out 'shocking' state failure after man slays spouse in psychotic delirium
Louise Avon, brutally murdered on March 31, 2022 in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts by her husband in the throes of a crack-induced psychotic delirium, might still be alive if Quebec hadn't "failed miserably in its role of protecting the public."
Northern Ontario
-
3 girls now charged in assault, kidnapping investigation in Huntsville
Huntsville OPP has charged a third girl in connection to an alleged assault captured on video at a local high school and shared on social media earlier this month.
-
Northern Ont. town on the brink of evacuation as out-of-control wildfire grows
Forest fires in northern Ontario are on the rise, with the largest in the region shutting down a critical highway for the people of Hornepayne for a bit and bringing the community to the brink of evacuation.
-
'Mortifying': Toronto woman says restaurant shamed her for ordering too much food
A Toronto woman says she was shamed for the size of her order at a sushi restaurant north of the city in a scathing review posted to social media that’s been viewed more than 1.4 million times.
London
-
Lewis and Cuddy call for moratorium on 'renovictions' as pressure mounts on tenants of Webster Street apartments
The plight of tenants at the Webster Street apartments in northeast London, Ont. has reached the attention of Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
-
Minivan careens through entrance of florist shop in west London, Ont.
No injuries were reported after a minivan careened through the front entrance of a florist shop in the west end of the city early Wednesday afternoon.
-
One person transported to hospital after farm incident near Exeter, Ont.
One person was hurt following an incident on a farm north of Exeter on Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
-
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation man killed in hit-and-run: RCMP
RCMP in Virden are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident Tuesday morning.
-
'Customers very satisfied': The use of cosmetic pesticides once again allowed on Manitoba lawns
Winnipeg lawn care companies have an old weapon back in their arsenal as they begin their annual war against weeds.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Around six fire trucks, including an aerial truck, were on scene at a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon after a fire that impacted multiple townhomes.
-
Local fairs and festivals struggling due to lack of volunteers
Several local fairs and festivals are calling off their upcoming events due to a lack of volunteers. Meanwhile one festival is thriving.
-
'Thank God my kids were not outside': Driver charged after car crashes through 3 Kitchener, Ont. backyards
A 72-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with careless driving after a vehicle careened off Highland Road West and smashed through the backyards of three homes on Ralgreen Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Landspout spotted near Stettler, Alberta
A landspout touched down near Stettler on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
Sentencing arguments in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer to be rescheduled
-
Candidate's win despite trans-feces comparison not surprising: Pride Lacombe
The head of an LGBTQ group in central Alberta says he wasn't surprised a candidate who compared transgender students in schools to feces in food won her seat in Monday's provincial election, which saw the United Conservative Party win a majority government.
Saskatoon
-
Warman RCMP debunk abduction report, say no child luring occurred
According to RCMP, there was no attempt to lure a child in Warman Monday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city councillor calls for safety audit at site where cyclist died
City councillor Cynthia Block is calling for a road safety audit at the site of a fatal crash on College Drive last week.
-
Interim chief named in Prince Albert in wake of police scandal
Saskatoon Police Service superintendent Patrick Nogier was appointed as interim chief of police for Prince Albert Police Service, according to the city’s police board.
Edmonton
-
Smith urged to work with elected Edmontonians after promising 'council' of defeated UCP candidates
Alberta's re-elected premier says she plans to form a "council" of UCP candidates who lost in Monday's election to advise her on Edmonton issues, something her opponent made fun of Wednesday.
-
'It was panic, chaos': Hundreds of northern Alberta residents flee growing wildfire
The wildfire, believed to have been caused by lightning, grew from 300 hectares on Sunday to 8,600 by Wednesday afternoon.
-
Landspout spotted near Stettler, Alberta
A landspout touched down near Stettler on Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Man sentenced to house arrest for 'catastrophic' Surrey street-racing crash
A man has been sentenced to two years less a day of house arrest, two years less a day of probation and a three-year driving ban after causing a "catastrophic" crash while street racing in Surrey in 2020.
-
Finnigan, 'an absolute lovebug' of a cat, needs help and new home after recovering from hit-and-run: BC SPCA
A three-year-old cat that was hit by a car in Burnaby earlier this month needs some help and a new home, says the BC SPCA.
-
B.C. man sentenced for harassment, 'brazen breaches' in stalking case
A B.C. man who stalked a woman he became "obsessed with" was convicted of 11 crimes including criminal harassment, attempted break-and-enter and "serial breaches" of no-contact conditions, according to a recently published judgment.
Regina
-
'A step backward': City opens survey for public feedback on future of Scarth Street pedestrian mall
The City of Regina has opened a survey for the public to provide their feedback on the future of the Scarth Street mall.
-
Woman hit from behind by truck in Regina, police asking for help in finding driver
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for help in finding a driver who hit a woman with a truck from behind on Monday.
-
Over 24K surgeries performed from Jan. to Mar. in Sask.
The first quarter of 2023 was busy for Saskatchewan’s surgical sector. According to the province, a total of 24,306 surgeries were performed from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31.