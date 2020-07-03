OTTAWA -- Service is reduced on the Confederation Line as a fleet-wide inspection is conducted on trains after a crack was discovered on the wheel of one of the train cars.

OC Transpo announced Friday morning that the O-Train is running on a reduced schedule as Rideau Transit Maintenance “carries out critical work on some of the rail cars.”

Trains were running every 10 minutes at 8 a.m.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said a reduced number of trains are in service.

“While undertaking (Thursday’s) maintenance program one train wheel set was found to have steel crack on a wheel,” Manconi wrote.

“As a precaution and in accordance with safety operational procedures, a fleet-wide inspection began overnight and is currently underway. As more vehicles are inspected, they will be put into service.”

OC Transpo is operating S1 supplemental bus service from Blair, Hurdman and Tunney’s Pasture stations direction to downtown Ottawa.