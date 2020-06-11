OTTAWA -- Residents of Riverside South are on edge after two more coyote attacks in the neighbourhood over the past 24 hours.

Councillor Carol Anne Meehan tweeted Wednesday night that residents on Golden Springs Drive grabbed their brooms to chase off a coyote that grabbed a little dog being walked by its owner.

Residents on Golden Springs in Riverside south grabbed their brooms and chased off a coyote that had grabbed a little dog being walked by owner Ricardo. No one harmed, but everyone scared. ⁦@RSCAssociation⁩ ⁦@BarrhavenEastCA⁩ #ottnews pic.twitter.com/D1b5iETK7u — Carol Anne Meehan (@MeehanCarolAnne) June 11, 2020

Thursday morning, Meehan said a coyote attacked a small dog in Beryl Gaffney Park near Prince of Wales Drive and Rideau Valley Drive.

Ottawa Police were on scene to investigate.

Too close encounter with this coyote in Beryl Gaffney Park this morning. Small dog attacked. ⁦@OttawaPolice⁩ at scene. ⁦@BarrhavenEastCA⁩ ⁦@RSCAssociation⁩ #ottnews pic.twitter.com/errQSdmGXc — Carol Anne Meehan (@MeehanCarolAnne) June 11, 2020

On Tuesday, Ottawa Police said a man was bitten on the back of the leg by a coyote in the area of Spratt Road and Goldeneye Way. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the coyote.

Ottawa Police, Ottawa Bylaw Services and the City of Ottawa are working on public safety tips for the public when it comes to coyotes.

Meehan has said Ottawa Bylaw has hired a trapper to investigate coyote issues in the ward.