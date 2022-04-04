COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa reaches new height

The COVID-19 viral signal detected in Ottawa’s wastewater has reached a new height, according to recent data and cases in local hospitals are rising.

The latest data from the wastewater monitoring project show a significant rise in the viral signal at the end of March. The seven-day mean viral signal has exceeded previous peaks in January 2022 and April 2021.

Graph representing COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa. Data last reported 2022-04-01. (613covid.ca/wastewater/)

Hospitalizations reported by Ottawa Public Health remained relatively stable over the weekend, rising by one since Friday to 11 residents. OPH is reporting zero people in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 38 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 17 patients

Montfort Hospital: Nine patients

CHEO: Seven patients

The number of COVID-positive patients reported by each hospital increased since Friday. There are 20 new patients reported across the four hospitals since April 1.

OPH reported 501 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Friday. Daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true level of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing in Ontario remains restricted to certain high-risk populations.

One new COVID-19 related death was reported in Ottawa since Friday.

Health authorities reported 857 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday, including 168 in intensive care. Zero new deaths were reported in the province on Monday, following 10 deaths on Sunday and nine on Saturday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 27 to April 2): 111.0 (up from 91.0)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 3): 19.01 per cent

Known active cases: 1,526

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,850 (+350)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 877,672 (+721)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 565,552 (+2,370)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 20 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 11 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

3 retirement homes

3 hospital units

11 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.