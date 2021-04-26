OTTAWA -- One third of all residents of Ottawa who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one dose, according to new figures from Ottawa Public Health.

In the latest update on its COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, OPH says 291,104 residents have so far had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 33 per cent of all residents 16 and older. There are currently no COVID-19 vaccines approved for children.

Last week, 59,815 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa, a slightly higher number compared to the week prior.

Ottawa has so far received 307,470 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. No new shipments were announced on Monday. According to Health Canada, Ontario is expecting 396,630 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 235,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, a portion of which will be sent to Ottawa. Last week, Ottawa received 28,080 doses of Pfizer vaccines.

Last Tuesday was the busiest day for vaccinations of the past week, with 9,598 doses administered locally.

How long to reach 75 per cent of population?

During the effort to vaccinate residents of long-term care homes and retirement homes earlier in the year, OPH had a goal of immunizing at least 75 per cent of residents. Both of those goals were exceeded and more than 90 per cent of residents in those settings had received both shots by the end of March.

If Ottawa were to set a similar goal for the general population, it would take roughly eight weeks to reach that goal if the current pace of vaccinations remains the same.

Based on a population estimate of 1,054,656, 75 per cent of the population would be 790,992.

That leaves 499,888 residents yet to receive one dose to get to approximately 75 per cent of Ottawa's population.

In the last two weeks, Ottawa has administered just under 60,000 doses per week. At that pace, provided vaccine appointments become eligible for as many people as possible and there is enough supply to administer them, 500,000 more people could have first shots by the end of June.

Second doses are being delayed by up to four months in order to administer as many first doses as possible, making the timeline for second doses more complicated to determine.

To date, 26,953 people have had both doses. Last week saw just 376 second doses administered to Ottawa residents. However, as more people have their first dose, the number of people receiving their second doses will increase.

There are presently no vaccines approved in Canada for use in anyone under the age of 16. People under 20 make up an estimated 20 per cent of Ottawa's population.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 291,104

Ottawa residents with two doses: 26,953

Percent of eligible population (residents 16 and older) with at least one dose: 33 per cent

Percent of eligible population (residents 16 and older) with two doses: 3 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 28 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 3 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE