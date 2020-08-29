OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

According to the OPH COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 2,930 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

The 20 new cases reported in Ottawa on Saturday are among 148 new cases reported provincewide.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Saturday, keeping the death toll from COVID-19 at 266.

There are 11 people in hospital, with two in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Elsewhere in the region, one case has been removed from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's case count (191 cases total), and the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit has added three new cases (365 cases total).

No new cases were reported by:

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (51 cases total);

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health (112 cases total); or

Renfrew County and District Health Unit (32 cases total).

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Outaouais by Quebec health officials. There have been 805 cases total in the region since the pandemic began.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases in Ottawa is back above 200 for the first time since Aug. 3.

OPH is aware of 209 active cases in the city, an increase of 16 cases since Friday's update. This marks the sixth straight day of increases in the active case count and we are approaching the August high of 250, reported on Aug. 1. The active case count reached a monthly low of 108 on Aug. 18.

The number of resolved cases rose by four to 2,455, or 83.8 per cent of all known cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result if the case does not result in death.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections in the city could be five to 30 times greater than the number of lab-confirmed cases.

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases to date by age category:

0-9 years old: Zero new case (112 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Three new cases (201 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (499 cases total)

30-39 years-old: One new case (397 cases total)

40-49 years-old: One new case (362 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (396 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (284 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (200 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total)

90+ years: One new case (202 cases total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are eight active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

Two new outbreaks were added on Saturday.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, child care centres, and other institutions experiencing an outbreak are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services

Billingswood Manor

Christian Horizons

Dovercourt Recreation Centre (summer camp) (NEW)

Garry J. Armstrong

Landmark Court (NEW)

Rockcliffe Retirement Residence

St. Louis Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

