KINGSTON -- Health officials warn customers at a Gananoque dealership and collision centre may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health announced COVID-19 outbreaks at Gananoque Chev Buick GMC Cadillac at 439 King Street East and CSN Gananoque Collision Centre at 380 Herbert Street.

All customers of the Gananoque Chev Buick GMC Cadillac Dealership or the CSN Gananoque Collision Centre from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 are advised to assess your interactions for possible COVID-19 exposure.

"Persons who interacted with staff during this time may have been exposed to COVID-19. We therefore recommend that you monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested should any develop," said a statement from the health units.

Both the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health have reached out to the high-risk contacts.

Customers are advised to monitor for symptoms, and if you experience or develop symptoms to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing.

A pop-up COVID-19 testing centre will be set up in Gananoque on Dec. 10 in the Upstairs Hall at the Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre.

Individuals who have any concerns or questions regarding the outbreak at Gananoque Chev Buick GMC Cadillac Dealership or the CSN Gananoque Collision Centre location may call KFL&A Public Health at 613-549-1232 or Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit 1-800-660-5853.