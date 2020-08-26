OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a City of Ottawa family shelter in Ottawa's west-end has been declared over.

There has been nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Carling Family Shelter involving four families.

In a memo to Council late Wednesday afternoon, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray said Ottawa Public Health has notified the Carling Family Shelter it's no longer considered to be in outbreak.

"Families are no longer required to isolate in their rooms," write Gray.

The four families with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been moved to a family isolation centre.

Gray says several measures have been implemented at the Carling Family Shelter to reduce the risk of COVID-19, including:

Residents are required to wear masks in areas where physical distancing is not possible

All staff working in the shelter are wearing masks and wearing appropriate personal protective equipment when required

Staff continue to promote the importance of physical distancing

All work areas are disinfected

Staff must conduct a self-assessment each day and not to report to work if they have symptoms

Only essential visitors are allowed at Carling Family Shelter.