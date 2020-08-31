OTTAWA -- A Winchester, Ont. nursing home says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at their residence following a positive test result.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Dudas Manor said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during proactive testing earlier in the week.

"The employee has only worked a few shifts recently," the post said. "The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has declared an outbreak at Dundas Manor."

An outbreak is declared when one staff member or one resident has a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

The home's management said all staff and all residents are being tested.

"Dundas Manor is taking every infection control precaution to keep our residents and staff safe," the Facebook post said. "At this time, there will be no indoor or outdoor visits. We will continue to provide updates for residents, families, and our community."

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says there are two ongoing outbreaks in its region, as of its most recent update. There are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the EOHU region, out of 198 cases total.