OTTAWA -- Nine patients and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Saint-Vincent Hospital.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Saint-Vincent Hospital on Wednesday.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Bruyere says the outbreak was declared in one of its units at Saint-Vincent Hospital on Cambridge Street North. Nine patients and five staff members have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Bruyere says general visitation is suspended at the hospital until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indoor visitors are still accepted at Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital.

There is also a COVID-19 outbreak at Bruyere's Saint-Louis Residence.