OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a fifth Ottawa school, while 52 Ottawa schools have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reports the new COVID-19 outbreak is at Lycee Claudel, a French private school in Ottawa. Two students at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases have been reported at 52 schools with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, and the French public and catholic school boards.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the following Ottawa schools:

Ecole elementaire catholique Montfort

Franco-Ouest

Gabrielle Roy Public School

Lycee Claudel

Monsignor Paul Baxter School

Ottawa Public Health ordered Monsignor Paul Baxter School closed for at least two weeks following four cases of COVID-19. Two students and two staff members have tested positive.

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa's schools:

Ottawa Carleton District School Board: Nine students (eight students, one teacher tested positive)

Ottawa Catholic School Board: 11 schools (14 students, two staff members tested positive)

Conseil des ecole Catholique Centre-Est: 21 schools (32 cases in all schools)

Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario: 11 schools (15 student cases in schools)