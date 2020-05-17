OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Bruyere’s Besserer Place in Orleans.

In a letter to tenants and family members, Bruyere Continuing Care President and CEO Guy Chartrand says a tenant and a staff member contracted COVID-19 at Besserer Place, a retirement home on Hiawatha Park Road in Ottawa's east-end.

“Thankfully both are doing well and remain without symptoms.”

Chartrand says the tenant that tested positive for COVID-19 is confined to their apartment, and staff will be mandated to use full protection when entering the apartment.

The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 will remain off work until cleared to return to Besserer Place.

Chartrand says “for precautionary measures”, a number of employees and tenants who had close contact with the employee and tenant will be tested for COVID-19.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at a Bruyere facility.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 14 residents and five staff members at Elizabeth Bruyere Residence have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine residents at the long-term care home have died due to COVID-19.