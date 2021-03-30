GATINEAU, QUE. -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Gatineau school has grown to 49 cases.

In a letter to families dated March 29, Lison Montambeault, principal of École internationale du Village, said 42 students and seven staff members have tested positive since March 18.

"The parents of all affected students have already been contacted," Montambeault wrote in French. "Rest assured that all decisions are taken to protect the health of students, their families and our staff. We remain on the lookout and will keep you posted as the situation develops, as fast as we can."

A spokesperson for the Portages-de-l'Outaouais school board said the Aylmer-sector school is closed through April 7 because of the outbreak.

The board also says École Saint-Paul in Gatineau is closed through April 2 because of an outbreak. In a letter to families dated March 23, the school said there had been 15 confirmed cases since March 13. Nine students and six staff had tested positive.

The Outaouais region saw 57 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the Quebec government. There were 413 newly reported cases in the region between March 21 and 27. The local public health unit says there are 455 active COVID-19 cases in its region, 381 of which are in Gatineau.