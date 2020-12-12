OTTAWA -- Thirty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been traced to an automotive dealership and collision centre in Gananoque.

On Wednesday, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health (KFL&A) declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Gananoque Chevrolet and the CSN Gananoque Collision Centre.

The health units said all customers of Gananoque Chev Buick GMC Cadillac dealership and the CSN Gananoque Collision Centre between Dec. 2 to 8 should assess their interactions with staff.

"Persons who interacted with staff during this time may have been exposed to COVID-19," said the health units in a statement.

"We therefore recommend that you monitor yourself for symptoms and get tested should any develop. If you are concerned about a high risk exposure, where either yourself or the staff member was in close proximity and not masked, then you should isolate and contact your local public health unit for further information."

In an update on YouTube on Friday, KFL&A Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said there are 37 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at the dealership and collision centre.

Nineteen of the cases are in the KFL&A region, while Dr. Moore said 18 cases are in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region.

"This is a major event for our region in terms of total numbers of cases."

The health units say if you have had a high-risk exposure, you should self-isolate for 14 days from the day of your interaction.