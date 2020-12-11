OTTAWA -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Algonquin College campus in Pembroke.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) says three staff members at the Pembroke campus have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

"Only one of these individuals will be added to RCDHU’s confirmed cases. The other two individuals will not be reported in RCDHU numbers, as these individuals reside in a jurisdiction outside of Renfrew County and District," said the health unit in a statement.

"All staff and/or students who have been deemed to be close contacts of the positive cases, have been given direction to immediately self-isolate and arrange for testing."

The Algonquin College Pembroke Campus reopens open for in-person learning and/or operations.