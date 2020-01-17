OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County District School Board says all of its schools will be closed Tues., Jan. 21, when members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario stage a one-day strike if a deal with the Province isn’t reached before then.

In a statement, the RCDSB says ETFO represents employees in both elementary and secondary schools in its board, including teachers, school support counsellors, educational assistants and other support staff.

“The decision to close all our schools (secondary and elementary) is not a decision that was made lightlybut one that we believe is necessary in order to preserve student safety,” the RCDSB said. “Daycares and before and after providers that are located within schools will remain open and we encourage parents/guardians tocontact these operatorsto determine whether there is any additional space for your child.”

Affected parents can apply for financial assistance from the Ontario government to cover alternative child care arrangements that day.

The one-day walkout in Renfrew by ETFO members will coincide with a province-wide one-day strike by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association. All 45,000 members will be participating.