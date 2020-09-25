OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

COVID-19 testing is now available at 13 pharmacies in Ottawa

Ontario announces new guidelines for COVID-19 testing, saying low-risk individuals who are asymptomatic should not be going to assessment centres for testing

Ottawa Public Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the second largest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic

Ottawa Public Health says staff and students are contracting COVID-19 while at school

Pumpkinferno returns to Upper Canada Village with COVID-19 measures in place

Testing:

The COVID-19 assessment centre at 151 Brewer Way is open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at RCGT Park is open today from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. but you need to book an appointment.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

COVID-19 testing available at 13 Ottawa pharmacies

Ottawa residents can now get a COVID-19 test at one of 13 pharmacies across the city.

Ontario Health says you can get testing for COVID-19 if you're not showing symptoms and are eligible for testing as part of a "targeted testing" initiatives.

Here is the list of 13 pharmacies offering testing in Ottawa. You must book an appointment before visiting the pharmacy.

The Ontario Government has updated the COVID-19 testing guidelines in a bid to alleviate long lines at testing facilities in Ottawa and across Ontario.

Effective immediately, Ontarians should only seek testing at COVID-19 assessment centres and COVID-19 care clinics if you are:

Showing COVID-19 symptoms

Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert App

A resident or worker in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit; and

Eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care

Long lines formed at Ottawa's COVID-19 testing facilities on Thursday, with some people getting in line at 3 a.m.

Ottawa Public Health reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital on Thursday, the second largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty of the 82 new cases involve residents between the ages of 20 and 29 years-old in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 3,919 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 280 deaths.

With COVID-19 cases reported at 52 schools across Ottawa, public health officials warn staff and students are beginning to contract COVID-19 while at school.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Lycee Claudel, the fifth outbreak at an Ottawa school since the start of the school year three weeks ago. Ottawa Public Health reports two students at the French private school have tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 cases have been reported at 52 schools with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, and the French public and catholic school boards.

The popular Pumpkinfero kicks off tonight at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

COVID-19 safety protocols have limited the park to allow only 360 guests per night, with 60 people entering the park every half hour.

This year's event will be held seven days a week instead of the usual four. Pumpkinferno is open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 25 to Oct. 18, and from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. October. 19 to 31.

Tickets are only available online at pumpkinferno.com and are going fast, with some dates already sold out.