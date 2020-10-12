OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa Public Health reported its lowest daily COVID-19 case count of the month on Sunday.

Police in the Outaouais are telling people driving out to see the fall leaves is not essential travel, as the region moved into the maximum COVID-19 alert level.

OC Transpo will soon start handing out fines for people who don't wear masks on public transit in Ottawa.

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are four reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The Ottawa Hospital COVID-19 assessment centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Appointments are required in most cases but LIMITED walk-up capacity is available.

To book a test for an adult, click here.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena – 151 Brewer Way is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Testing is available by appointment only.

To book a test for a child under the age of 18, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 595 Moodie Dr. is OPEN Thanksgiving Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 care clinic at 1485 Heron Rd. is OPEN Thanksgiving Monday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for people with escalating symptoms and in need of medical attention.

To book an appointment, click here.

The COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at 300 Coventry Rd. is CLOSED on Thanksgiving Monday. It will reopen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

To book an appointment, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

sore throat, difficulty swallow, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the lowest number of new cases in a day all month.

There have been two days of record high case counts in October, and four days where the count was over 100. This is the first day this month there has been fewer than 60 cases.

The number of people in hospital also fell slightly, as did the number of new cases.

Across Ontario, more than 44,000 tests were performed, including 10,000 from the province's massive backlog.

Police in the Outaouais are asking people to stay away from the autumn leaves now that part of the region is at Quebec's maximum COVID-19 alert level.

Non-essential travel to other regions in Quebec or anywhere outside of Quebec is not banned, but is strongly discouraged. Under the Level 4 rules, private gatherings are prohibited and organized public activities are prohibited with exceptions for worship services, funerals and demonstrations.

"Do not forget that since today, Oct. 11, the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais and the city of Gatineau are in RED ALERT mode ... Avoid NON-ESSENTIAL travel. Travelling to see the leaves is not an essential trip," the police said in a Facebook post.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the crackdown on people who aren't wearing masks on public transit will become harsher as of Tuesday.

Starting Oct. 13, OC Transpo special constables will begin handing out tickets under the city's temporary mandatory mask bylaw to people who are refusing to wear masks without a valid exemption.

"No more warnings. As of Tuesday, no mask, no ride, and you will be issued a ticket," Watson said.

OC Transpo began a two-week mask blitz on Friday, involving special constables checking for mask use at transit stations and on buses and the O-Train.