OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the first time since March 24.

A drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Overbrook delivered 500 shots on Tuesday.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will be receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine today.

Elementary schools in Quebec's Outaouais region reopen Monday and some parts of the region will see an easing of restrictions.

A major COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Kingston construction site.

Workplace outbreaks are on the rise in Renfrew County, the region's top doctor says.

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

New COVID-19 cases: 94 on Tuesday

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 109.7

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 7.0 per cent (April 26 to May 2)

Reproduction Number: 0.97 (seven day average)

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says you can get a COVID-19 test at an assessment centre, care clinic, or community testing site if any of the following apply to you:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app;

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health;

You are a resident, a worker or a visitor to long-term care, retirement homes, homeless shelters or other congregate settings (for example: group homes, community supported living, disability-specific communities or congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices and other shelters);

You are a person who identifies as First Nations, Inuit or Métis;

You are a person travelling to work in a remote First Nations, Inuit or Métis community;

You received a preliminary positive result through rapid testing;

You require testing 72 hours before a scheduled (non-urgent or emergent) surgery (as recommended by your health care provider);

You are a patient and/or their 1 accompanying escort tra­velling out of country for medical treatment;

You are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period;

You are a farm worker;

You are an educator who cannot access pharmacy-testing; or

You are in a targeted testing group as outlined in guidance from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre at 300 Coventry Road: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Moodie Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only)

The Heron Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (testing only)

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Howard Darwin Centennial Arena: Open daily 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Southwest Ottawa COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Richmond Memorial Community Centre: Open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Ottawa Public Health says 94 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time fewer than 100 new cases were reported in a single day since March.

The new figure brings the city's pandemic total to 24,751 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported fewer than 100 daily cases of COVID-19 was on March 24, when it reported 80 new cases. Cases climbed dramatically in early April, peaked at 370 daily cases on April 11 and 15, and then began to decline.

However, five more people in Ottawa have died from the virus. To date, 515 residents have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 people remain in hospital with COVID-19 complications, more than a quarter of whom are in the ICU.

A drop-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood filled its 500 spots quickly Tuesday morning.

Overbrook is one of 21 neighbourhoods identified by Ottawa Public Health as high-priority for vaccinations. This drop-in clinic is one of two this week. Residents must show proof of address in order to get a vaccine.

Lineups at the Overbrook Community Centre began before 6 a.m., but residents said things moved quickly.

By 9 a.m., all 500 shots were booked. Residents were given wristbands and an appointment time to return for their shots.

A similar clinic in Overbrook will be held Thursday. Health officials at the site were advising people to arrive as early as 6:00 a.m. to ensure they get an appointment.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will be rolling up his sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine today.

The mayor said he has an appointment for a vaccine at the community clinic at the Nepean Sportsplex. He has previously signed up to receive a vaccine at his local pharmacy but said Tuesday he's taken his name off of that list.

Watson has been a strong proponent of the vaccination effort, often sharing updates on his social media accounts. He also noted, when former prime ministers Joe Clark and Jean Chrétien received their vaccines at a community clinic, that there is "something very Canadian about our leaders lining up with everyone else to get their COVID-19 vaccine."

Elementary school children in Gatineau and western Quebec will be able to return to class starting Monday.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced in a press conference Tuesday that elementary schools in the entire Outaouais region can reopen Monday, May 10, but that special emergency measures keeping many businesses closed will remain in effect.

However, Legault said that some municipalities in the Outaouais region, where the situation is not as severe, would see an easing of restrictions next week.

Special emergency measures will lift in the MRC de Papineau and the MRC de La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau at 12:01 a.m. Monday, and they will return to the "Level-4" or "red zone" restrictions, which will allow high schools and some non-essential businesses to reopen. The curfew in those two areas will also begin at 9:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

For the remainder of the Outaouais, including the city of Gatineau, the special emergency measures will remain in effect until further notice. Last week, Legault had extended the measures to at least May 9. On Tuesday, the Quebec government's guidance for emergency measures changed to give no definitive end date.

There is a major COVID-19 outbreak linked to a construction site in Kingston.

CTV News Ottawa can confirm that the All Seniors Care job site on Princess Street and Midland Avenue has been closed due to a growing COVID-19 outbreak. The building is set to be the Cataraqui Heights Retirement Residence when it opens.

In a media availability on Tuesday afternoon, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health said there were more than 30 active cases linked to the construction site, with more expected to come. The outbreak was declared May 2.

There are 110 construction workers directly working on the site, but Dr. Kieran Moore, the region's medical officer of health said hundreds more could have been exposed, along with their immediate contacts.

Moore says the investigation has so far found that the construction company, which he did not name, has been following COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and contract tracing; however, the Ministry of Labour is expected to be involved and do their own investigation.

In a statement, Pomerleau Construction, the company working on the site, said it is working closely with the health unit to contain the outbreak, including isolating all affected employees and close contacts.

Renfrew County’s top doctor says he is concerned about the rise in COVID-19 outbreaks the health unit is seeing at workplaces.

On Sunday, May 2, the Renfrew County Health Unit reported an outbreak at Arnprior Aerospace, with four employees testing positive thus far. An outbreak of two cases was also reported at a private home day care Friday, April 30. Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman also noted an outbreak at CFB Petawawa earlier in April.

Vaccinations continue to roll out across the county, but Dr. Cushman warns that residents still have work to do to get back to any sense of normalcy.

We need to make sure that we’re very careful and continue to be careful probably for the next six to eight weeks as we ride out wave three.”