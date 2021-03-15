OTTAWA -- Good morning. Here is the latest news on COVID-19 and its impact on Ottawa.

Fast Facts:

Ottawa residents 80 and older can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Ontario government's website

Ottawa's COVID-19 indicators move deeper into the red zone following 68 new cases on Sunday

Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa Bylaw Services urge people to celebrate St. Patrick's Day responsibly during the pandemic

COVID-19 by the numbers in Ottawa (Ottawa Public Health data):

68 cases on Sunday Total COVID-19 cases: 15,562

15,562 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days) : 43.7

: 43.7 Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.2 per cent (Mar. 5 to Mar. 11)

2.2 per cent (Mar. 5 to Mar. 11) Reproduction Number: 1.11 (seven day average)

Testing:

Who should get a test?

Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to seek testing for COVID-19:

You are showing COVID-19 symptoms. OR

You have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Ottawa Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app. OR

You are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Ottawa Public Health. OR

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care. OR

You have traveled to the U.K., or have come into contact with someone who recently traveled to the U.K., please go get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms).

Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa:

There are several sites for COVID-19 testing in Ottawa. To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The Brewer Ottawa Hospital/CHEO Assessment Centre: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 Drive-thru assessment centre at National Arts Centre: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Moodie Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heron Care and Testing Centre : Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Ray Friel Care and Testing Centre: Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccine eligibility screening tool:

To check and see if you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Ottawa, click here.

COVID-19 screening tool:

The COVID-19 screening tool for students heading back to in-person classes can be found here.

Symptoms:

Classic Symptoms: fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath

Other symptoms: sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, new or unexplained runny nose or nasal congestion

Less common symptoms: unexplained fatigue, muscle aches, headache, delirium, chills, red/inflamed eyes, croup

Residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario 80 and older will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment starting today.

As of 8 a.m., Ontario's online booking portal for COVID-19 vaccination appointments goes live. Residents born in 1941 or earlier will be permitted to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Jim Watson says the first shots for that group will be going into arms in Ottawa as early as Tuesday, and all seven mass vaccination sites in the city of Ottawa will open in the next seven to 10 days if the city receives enough doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"This is one of our more significant steps in the battle against COVID-19," said Watson in an interview with CTV News Ottawa on Sunday.

The city of Ottawa says more details will be released Monday morning about the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for residents 80 years of age and older.

Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate is sitting firmly in the red zone to start the new work week.

Ottawa Public Health reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Ottawa's COVID-19 incidence rate is currently at 43.7 cases per 100,000 people. The threshold to move into the 'red-control' zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework is 40 cases per 100,000 a week.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV Morning Live earlier this month that Ontario looks at the COVID-19 indicators on Tuesdays, with an announcement on whether a region moves into a different zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework on Fridays.

Ottawa Bylaw Services will be stepping up enforcement across the city this week to make sure everyone is following the COVID-19 rules during St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

The city of Ottawa remains in the 'orange-restrict' zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, imposing restrictions on social gatherings and bars and restaurants.

"Bylaw and Regulatory Services will be staffed up significantly over that period, and will be intervening based on complaints and taking appropriate action where necessary," said Anthony Di Monte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services.

"The officers have full discretion."

Under the "orange-restrict" zone, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bars and restaurants are limited to a maximum of 50 patrons, with four people seated at each table. Alcohol can be sold and served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and establishments must close at 10 p.m.