COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa drop to lowest level since last fall

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since last fall.

According to the latest data, there are seven residents in hospital because of an active case, the lowest number since Oct. 8, 2021. This is down from 11 residents in hospital, as reported Friday. OPH now only updates its COVID-19 dashboard every Tuesday and Friday.

One person is in intensive care, up from zero last Friday.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 14 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Six patients

Montfort Hospital: Five patients (as of Monday)

CHEO: One patient

No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since Friday. The pandemic death toll stands at 816 residents of Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 74,134 laboratory-confirmed cases, an increase of 150 lab-confirmed cases since Friday. Case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Ontario health officials are reporting 512 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19, including 116 in intensive care. Five new deaths were reported Tuesday, one day after the province logged zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time since early May.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 6 to 12): 29.6 (up from 27.1)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (June 12): 8.8 per cent

Known active cases: 416 (-14)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated June 13.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 917,471

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 882,507

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 579,392

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 1 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 47 in hospital, 0 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, June 10):

4 long-term care homes

5 retirement homes

2 hospital units

6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.