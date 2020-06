WENDOVER, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a section of County Road 17 is closed east of Wendover for a serious crash.

OPP said on Twitter one person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

County Rd 17 is closed east of #Wendover following serious collision. 1 person airlifted with serious injuries. Detour in effect while #HawkesburyOPP investigates. Please use caution and slow down on the detour through the community. #ONHwys #ottnews @OPP_COMM_ER ^bd pic.twitter.com/HuOQ1v0giu — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) June 17, 2020

Hawkesbury OPP are investigating

This is a developing story. More updates to come.