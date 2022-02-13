Frustration is growing on day 17 of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration in downtown Ottawa, with counter-protesters blocking convoys on streets and councillors calling for police and government action.

The "Blue Collar Convoy" scheduled to roll into the downtown core Sunday morning was greeted by human blockades at several intersections. A Facebook page said the convoy is, "Blue-collar workers coming together in support of Freedom Convoy and farm convoy against the mandates."

Hundreds of people had blocked Riverside Drive at Bank Street for several hours to prevent the convoy from travelling from RCGT Park to Parliament Hill.

"We're all angry, we're all upset," said one person on Riverside Drive.

"I came here to disrupt the convoy and to stop it, and that's what we've accomplished. Let's not forget why we came here - I didn't come here for a pound of flesh, I came here because I wanted to stop the convoy and we send a message, and that's what our community has done."

Horizon Ottawa's Sam Hersh posted video on Twitter showing the counter-protesters chanting, "Convoy go home!'

Ottawa Centre MP Joel Harden and Coun. Jeff Leiper and Shawn Menard were among the people in the demonstration.

We blocked the convoy in our neighbourhood this morning at Riverside at Bank. We started with about 25 people with hundreds more who have joined in solidarity. We made sure residents could get through but kept the convoy here. #Ottawa #OttawaOccupied #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/P4654gUwcQ — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) February 13, 2022

Earlier Sunday morning, a dozen people had blocked Elgin Street at Argyle Street, next to the Ottawa Police Station.

COUNCILLORS CALL FOR ACTION

Council will meet Monday to discuss the ongoing demonstration and blockade in downtown Ottawa. Councillors will receive an update from the Ottawa Police Service, as well as the city's legal department about a possible injunction.

Coun. Catherine McKenney has called on Mayor Jim Watson and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action to end the demonstration.

"The federal government, provincial government, municipal government along with our municipal police have really failed residents that they’re here to serve and police have failed the people that they’re here to serve and protect," McKenney said Sunday.

"At the very least we need the federal government to step in and take control of the area that they should be responsible for, the Parliamentary Precinct."

McKenney says they are not pointing fingers, but wants leaders to come together to end this demonstration.

"Every weekend is more dangerous than the last, we cannot have another weekend in our residential neighbourhoods with this much lawlessness, we just can’t."

Coun. Tim Tierney wants to see Ottawa Police and the Ottawa Police Services Board step up.

"We’re not being informed, we have no clue what’s going on, and we just need to know that there’s a plan," Tierney said. "It’s actually gotten past that point, I think we have a major concern. I’ve heard from people in the force that actually want to start accomplishing things as well but it’s all directed by the chief and by the executive and Police Services Board and we need to see something start to happen soon. "

Tierney says after residents saw police move in to end the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, they're hoping for enforcement in Ottawa.

"We got to stop it, we got to stop it before next weekend and we need to hear a plan how that’s actually going to take place."

In a letter to constituents on Sunday, Coun. Glen Gower said he shared the concerns and frustrations of many residents about the "slow response" by police.

"It’s clear to me that police still don’t have enough resources to quickly bring this to an end. This occupation is well-organized and well-financed, and it remains a volatile situation," Gower said.

Gower is urging residents to contact their MP and MPP to express the urgency of the situation and ask for help to end the occupation.

Coun. Carol Anne Meehan, a member of the Ottawa Police Services Board, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "step up."

"The nightmare in downtown Ottawa must end. The damage being inflicted is beyond anything the occupiers are protesting," Meehan said on Twitter. "@JustinTrudeau must step up. We need a leader!"

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Colton Praill