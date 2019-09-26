

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Some Ottawa city councillors are calling for the resignation of Councillor Rick Chiarelli amid sexual harassment allegations.

In a joint statement, Councillors Menard, McKenney and Leiper say, "Council only has the power to suspend a Councillor for 90 days. However, he should resign and apologize immediately if he knows these accounts are accurate."

Currently, there is no mechanism to remove a councillor. Council only has the power to suspend a councillor for 90 days.

On Thursday, Mayor Jim Watson commented again on the allegations at a media event, "This has been very disturbing and frustrating for not just people at city hall but the entire population as they see story after story of alleged despicable behaviour and completely inappropriate, disgraceful behaviour."

At least one complaint has been filed with Ottawa's Integrity Commissioner. Watson says the city is waiting for the commissioner's recommendations.

Watson also says he has asked the City clerk to remind all employees of elected officials who have experienced harassment at work of the resources and supports available to them.

Please see @tm_kavanagh’s and my statement regarding Councillor Chiarelli. pic.twitter.com/TmaNFrp2st — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) September 26, 2019

In recent weeks, former female employees of Chiarelli have alleged the councillor made inappropriate and sexual comments.

CTV News has attempted to reach out to Chiarelli and his lawyer but have yet to hear back. Chiarelli’s lawyer told CBC the councillor adamantly denies the allegations.

Chiarelli is one of the longest-serving members of Ottawa City Council. He has served the constituents in Nepean for more than 30 years.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.