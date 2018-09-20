

CTV Ottawa





Fire prevention is serious business but the Chief of Cornwall’s Fire Department is taking a more light-hearted approach in his messaging about smoke alarms.

Chief Pierre Voisine posted a remake of Bohemian Rhapsody online subbing out the original lyrics for messages about fire safety.

“Working fire alarms save your life, make sure they work once a month,” Voisine sings, while dressed up in costume.

Beyond the humour, Voisine hopes people are reminded to check their alarms monthly.

“For the videos we try to simplify it, and in this community we continue to have issues with people not maintaining their smoke or their CO alarms – that’s the message,” Voisine said.

“Check the CO’s and smoke alarms every month, change the batteries quarterly, and just stay on top of that stuff.”

Voisine has made similar videos in the past to songs like “Take Your Time” by Sam Hunt.

He says his next episode will include the Barry Fire Department for Fire Safety Week.