Construction season officially kicks off in Ottawa

Ottawa's second season – construction season - officially kicks off today, with tens of millions of dollars worth of projects on the work plan for this spring and summer.

Transportation Committee chair Tim Tierney and Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder will launch construction season during a media availability at 10:30 a.m., outlining major projects and potential traffic impacts ahead for motorists.

The 2022 city of Ottawa budget included $472.3 million in capital funding to improve roads, bridges, culverts, sidewalks, pathways and intersections. That funding includes $76 million for road resurfacing and $13.4 million to enhance cycling and pedestrian networks.

Tierney and Harder will launch construction season at the Strandherd Drive widening project, which will widen Strandherd to four-lanes from Marvista Drive to Jockvale Road. The $112 million project began in 2020 and is scheduled to wrap up in the fall of 2023. Work this year includes construction on the westbound lanes and new sidewalks and cycle tracks on the north side of Strandherd Drive.

Another major project this summer is the $43.7 million reconstruction of Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue. Construction this year will focus on replacing underground infrastructure and road construction on Albert and Slater Streets.

Construction this spring and summer will also continue on the Montreal Road revitalization project. Only a single westbound lane is open between St. Laurent Boulevard and the Vanier Parkway.