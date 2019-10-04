Confederation Line returns to normal after early morning power outage in the east-end
An east-bound OTrain pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, ON.
OTTAWA — The Confederation Line has returned to its normal schedule after an early morning disruption.
OC Transpo reported the LRT system was running every 15 to 20 minutes following its launch at 5 a.m. due to a power outage in the east-end.
The Confederation Line returned to its normal schedule at 6:25 a.m.
Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage in the Montreal Rd. – Aviation Parkway area around 4 a.m. Power was restored in the area by 6 a.m.